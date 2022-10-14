Alizeh Shah's viral dance video invites trolling

Alizeh Shah's viral dance video invites trolling
Pakistani entertainment industry's doll-faced actress Alizeh Shah has a knack for grabbing the limelight. Her latest drama serial Taqdeer is the prime example of the limelight and undivided attention she receives.

The Ehd e Wafa actress' drama serial Taqdeer is making headlines for its interesting plotline and the star-studded cast. The drama opens with a wedding ceremony where characters make the wedding festivities look real.

Just like any big fat Pakistani wedding, the reel life event included a song to which the lead actress grooves too. The Ishq Tamasha actress, in this case, caught the attention for her dance performance, which received positive reviews. However, a BTS video was deprived of the same response from netizens and critics.

A video circulating on the internet features Shah and Aliya Ali dancing to a Bollywood number. The gorgeous divas danced their hearts out and gave the best of expressions. 

Although the talented ladies looked ethereal, both Shah and Ali came under fire for copying Bollywood celebrities. The BTS video was heavily trolled and criticised for promoting Indian songs. 

Netizens gave the verdict of the video being "over-the-top" and cringe inducing.

For the unversed, Ali is a model-turned-actress who debuted with Zindan.

Shah, on the other hand, starred in Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa and Bebasi.

