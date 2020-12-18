Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan

People of diverse religions have built architectural wonders to honour their belief system. Serving as powerful reminders for religious ceremonies, here are some of the most beautiful places of worship around the world:

1. Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey

Topping the list we have Hagia Sophia that was built in the 6th century. The magnificent Byzantine monument was made a Christian cathedral soon became a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in the 15th century. The rich history of the region reflects in the design with domes, walls Islamic engravings and Christian mosaics.

2. Kinkaku-ji, Kyoto, Japan

The Zen Buddhist temple earned popularity as the ‘Golden Temple’. The golden glow aura adds to its abstract grace giving the tiered construction the illusion of floating on the water.

3. Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica, Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa’s oldest and largest church construction was completed in 1885 Shades of sapphire and Tiffany blue give it the historical sight a feel of a beautiful jewellery box. Adding to its grandeur are the timeless carved reliefs, statues and stained-glass windows.

4. Lotus Temple, Delhi, India

The Lotus Temple takes after its name with the structure bearing uncanny resemblance delicately unfolding petals. A striking tourist spot in the city, the Temple is open to all, regardless of religion or any other qualification.

5. Basilica San Marco, Venice, Italy

The most opulently designed cathedrals around the globe, Basilica San Marco, or St Mark’s Church was founded in the 9th century and was rebuilt in 932 after being destroyed by fire. Dazzling interior with gold-leaf mosaics, it is one of the best-known examples of Italian-Byzantine architecture.

6. St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, Australia

The spiritual home of Sydney's Catholic community. this Roman Catholic has an elegant construction with tall stained-glass windows and beautiful terrazzo mosaic floor.

7. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

Completed in 2007, the piercingly tall minarets and 80 marble domes that form the roof makes the gorgeous construction stand out. Among the most magnificent buildings in the world, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can welcome up to 55,000 worshippers and visitors every day.

8. Seville Cathedral, Seville, Spain

Seville Cathedral is the world’s largest Gothic cathedral and one of the world’s biggest churches overall. While its sheer size does amplify the sense of majesty, it would still be a spectacular sight at one-tenth or even a hundredth of the size. Next to the Alcázar palace complex, it was constructed between 1434 and 1517 on the remains of what was the city’s main mosque and the original minaret forms part of the bell tower, the Giralda.

9. Hassan II Mosque, Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco’s largest mosque is dreamily beautiful, showcasing of the finest Moroccan construction it's one of two Moroccan mosques open to non-Muslims. One of the largest mosques in Africa, it can hold 105,000 worshippers.

10. St Louis Cathedral, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Oozing history St Louis Cathedral is the most iconic landmark in America. The towering centre of St. Louis Cathedral was dedicated to Louis IX, the King of France.