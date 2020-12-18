Punjab kickstarts Tourism for Economic Growth Project

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project worth Rs 830 million in collaboration with the World Bank to promote tourism sites.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the government would make the province hub of tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab, the land of five rivers had huge potential in tourism however, there was a need to explore them, he added.

He said that more tourism promotion initiatives would be executed under the project in near future.

inauguration Rehabilitation of Infrastructure for Heritage sites of Punjab .CM punjab @UsmanAKBuzdar inaugurated the Rehabilitation Infrastructure program.#RoadstoPunjabTourism #tdcp #explorepunjab pic.twitter.com/WvvRozBcK4 — Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab(TDCP) (@TDCPOfficial) December 18, 2020

In the first phase, the chief minister said that work would be carried out in Chakwal, Mianwali and Khushab districts, while in the next phase tourist spots situated in Kotli Satian would be made accessible through a better road network.

He said that religious and cultural tourism had great potential in the province in Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Attock and other areas of the province and these sites would be promoted by the government.

ٹورزم فار اکنامک گروتھ پراجیکٹ کا آغاز:

▪︎وزیراعلیٰ @UsmanAKBuzdar نے پنجاب کے 6 سیاحتی مقامات پر روڈ انفراسٹرکچر کو بہتر بنانے کے منصوبے کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ دیا۔#RoadstoPunjabTourism pic.twitter.com/bC1MvJaIV7 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) December 18, 2020

He said that the double-decker buses initiative for sightseeing was previously available in Lahore only, now it has been extended to Rawalpindi as well, whereas it would be further expanded to other cities soon.

The monument is present on the other side of the road that leads to Badshahi Mosque, and one can view both places at some locations in the historic Walled City of Lahore.@_MahaHere pic.twitter.com/2SQoCKtkAV — Maha Khokhar (@_MahaHere) December 18, 2020

Due to the lack of urban development, the skyline is immersed in clouds in the day and cloaked in red and pink hues come sunset.@Ashfaq_Fsd pic.twitter.com/zeGD74ZHR8 — Muhammad Ashfaq RZM (@Ashfaq_Fsd) December 18, 2020