Man Makes Millions By Selling Fake Zamzam Water

ANKARA – Turkish authorities have busted a man involved in selling fake Zamzam water in different cities of the country.

Initial investigations show the suspect identified as Bilal earned nearly 90 million Lira (around $2.5 million) in just five months by selling the water, which holds immense importance in Muslim countries.

The man has admitted that much of the Zamzam waster was sold in major cities including Istanbul.

Authorities have located the operation facility produced approximately 20 tons of fake Zamzam water daily. They have found 15,000 liters of tap water packaged in bottles and containers bearing fake labels with Arabic text.

The labels were used to make the buyers believe that it is genuine.

The suspect revealed that he mixed small quantities of Zamzam water with tap water to fill the bottles. He further said that no any customer has lodged any complaint against him.

Authorities have confiscated the fake Zamzam water and sealed the facility. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

