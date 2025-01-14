Desi Vibes take over Barcelona Metro as Pakistanis groove to Naseebo Lal’s ‘Sohne Dildara’

Pakistani humour continues to light up the internet despite challenges, and in one unexpected turn of events, desi people aboard a packed metro in Barcelona found themselves immersed in an infectious blend of desi beats.

A group of Pakistanis decided to inject some fun into their journey by carrying Bluetooth speakers and playing Naseebo Lal’s iconic song ‘Sohne Diladara Bhuja Dai Battiyan’. The track, known for its vibrant beats and cheesy lyrics, filled the metro with unmistakable desi vibes, much to the amusement of fellow commuters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FHM PAKISTAN (@fhmpakistan)

As Naseebo Lal’s voice soared through the speakers, the fully tight ride became electrifying with laughter, cheers, as commuters couldn’t resist the infectious rhythm of Punjabi song. Some swayed to the beats, and cheering the moment. The video quickly went viral online, sparking crazy reactions from across the globe.

Social media was flooded with comments from people who couldn’t get enough of the spontaneous desi celebration, many sharing their amusement at how a simple metro ride had turned into a jubilant memory. Some even felt embarrassment over the wild move.