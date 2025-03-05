Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump thanks Pakistan for capturing Daesh mastermind behind Kabul Airport Attack

Trump Thanks Pakistan For Capturing Daesh Mastermind Behind Kabul Airport Attack

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump just made headlines with his maiden address to joint session of Congress since returning to power, and he mentioned Pakistani government’s help in his record long address.

Fiery Trump said US had nabbed Muhammad Sharifullah, the mastermind behind suicide bombing at Kabul airport in 2021 that killed 13 US service members and over 170 Afghan nationals. Sharifullah, the commander of ISIS’s Khorasan branch, was behind the attack and he has been captured by Pakistan’s Intelligence Service.

Trump thanked the Pakistani government for its cooperation in bringing Sharifullah to justice. He said “We are deeply thankful to the government of Pakistan for helping in the capture of this terrorist”, and that the culprit is on his way to face the swift sword of American justice.

Details shared by a wire service said the Pakistani Intelligence Service held Sharifullah and handed it to US authorities who are now extraditing him for prosecution.

Trump used the opportunity to reiterate criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, calling it disastrous and incompetent.

The US president’s remarks shows rare moment of cooperation between Islamabad and Washington in fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to work closely with Trump Administration

