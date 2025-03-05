Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan turns down KP govt’s decision to rename Peshawar Stadium after him

Imran Khan Turns Down Kp Govts Decision To Rename Peshawar Stadium After Him

PESHAWAR – PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to rename Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium but former prime minister refused the idea.

Khan, who has remained in jail since August 2023, turned down KP government’s decision to rename Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar after him, the PTI chief’s sister told media after meeting him.

Aleema while quoting his brother said the PTI chief refused the idea of having public places or assets named after him. “I don’t like anything to be named after me. The stadium’s name should be reverted to the original,” Iman Khan told his sister.

The ousted premier said national assets should preserve their original identity and should not be changed.

After the announcement, CM Gandapur-led government is now reviewing the decision in light of Imran Khan’s objections. Meanwhile, other party officials commended PTI chief’s stance on the matter.

The incident also stirred political discussions, with leaders offering different views on Khan’s refusal, some calling it political move. Others said Khan is cricket legend, and even if the stadium is named after him it’s not politics.

 

KP cabinet renames Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after Imran Khan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search