Imran Khan turns down KP govt’s decision to rename Peshawar Stadium after him

PESHAWAR – PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to rename Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium but former prime minister refused the idea.

Khan, who has remained in jail since August 2023, turned down KP government’s decision to rename Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar after him, the PTI chief’s sister told media after meeting him.

Aleema while quoting his brother said the PTI chief refused the idea of having public places or assets named after him. “I don’t like anything to be named after me. The stadium’s name should be reverted to the original,” Iman Khan told his sister.

The ousted premier said national assets should preserve their original identity and should not be changed.

After the announcement, CM Gandapur-led government is now reviewing the decision in light of Imran Khan’s objections. Meanwhile, other party officials commended PTI chief’s stance on the matter.

The incident also stirred political discussions, with leaders offering different views on Khan’s refusal, some calling it political move. Others said Khan is cricket legend, and even if the stadium is named after him it’s not politics.