Kp Cabinet Renames Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved renaming Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in recognition of the former prime minister’s contributions to Pakistan’s sports.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur signed the summary for renaming the province’s only international cricket venue. The decision was formalized in the cabinet session, as confirmed by the provincial information department.

The stadium, originally transferred to the sports board in 1986-87, has hosted international teams from Australia, England, India, and other cricketing nations. It was previously named after Arbab Niaz, a former federal sports minister.

Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan emphasized that the renaming transcends politics, as Imran Khan remains Pakistan’s most prominent sports figure.

In another key decision, the KP cabinet approved a Ramazan and Eid package for one million underprivileged families, including orphans, transgender persons, and terrorism-affected individuals.

CM Gandapur directed that distribution be completed before 15th Ramazan and that salaries and pensions be disbursed by February 25. Additionally, an annual grant of Rs4.92 million was approved for 15 orphans at Abbottabad Public School.