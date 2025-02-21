Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

KP cabinet renames Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after Imran Khan

Kp Cabinet Renames Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved renaming Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in recognition of the former prime minister’s contributions to Pakistan’s sports.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur signed the summary for renaming the province’s only international cricket venue. The decision was formalized in the cabinet session, as confirmed by the provincial information department.

The stadium, originally transferred to the sports board in 1986-87, has hosted international teams from Australia, England, India, and other cricketing nations. It was previously named after Arbab Niaz, a former federal sports minister.

Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan emphasized that the renaming transcends politics, as Imran Khan remains Pakistan’s most prominent sports figure.

In another key decision, the KP cabinet approved a Ramazan and Eid package for one million underprivileged families, including orphans, transgender persons, and terrorism-affected individuals.

CM Gandapur directed that distribution be completed before 15th Ramazan and that salaries and pensions be disbursed by February 25. Additionally, an annual grant of Rs4.92 million was approved for 15 orphans at Abbottabad Public School.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Afghanistan

1

South Africa

12

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search