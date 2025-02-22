Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold prices on 22 February 2025

Gold rate stood at Rs307,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at 263,203 on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 21 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) 307,000 24K (per 10 Grams) 263,203

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 282,558 269,287 230,375

Today Gold Rates