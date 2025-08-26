Fbise Inter Part 1 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download

ISLAMABAD – Intermediate students are excited for their annual results as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce HSSC Result Gazette 2025 today on August 26.

Thousands of students across federal capital can access the complete official results for 11th and 12th class exams with Gazette.

HSSC Part 2 Result Gazette contains detailed marks, roll numbers, and school rankings. Whether you want to confirm your individual scores, see how your institution performed, or analyze overall trends, the gazette has it all.

FBISE Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette will be shared here soon after the announcement of results.

HSSC FBISE Results Check