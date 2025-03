Today Iftar Time 4 Ramzan in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi 5 March 2025

Iftar remains one of key part of Ramadan routine, and timings are different for cities. In Islamabad, Sehri is at 5:10 AM, while in Lahore, it is at 5:05 AM. Karachi, being farther south, has a later Sehri time at 5:36 AM, whereas Peshawar and Quetta have slightly earlier times at 5:15 AM and 5:35 AM.

Islamabad Iftar will be at 6:07 PM, Lahore at 6:03 PM, Peshawar at 6:13 PM, Karachi at 6:36 PM, and Quetta at 6:34 PM.

Today Iftar Time in Pakistan Ramadan 2025

City Sehri Iftar Islamabad 5:10 AM 6:09 PM Lahore 5:05 AM 6:05 PM Karachi 5:36 AM 6:37 PM Peshawar 5:15 AM 6:14 PM Quetta 5:35 AM 6:34 PM

Timings vary slightly across cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar due to geographical differences.