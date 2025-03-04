Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Free Iftar for fans during New Zealand-South Africa Champions Trophy semi-final in Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will offer free iftar to spectators attending the ICC Champions Trophy second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, tomorrow (Wednesday).

Fans with valid match tickets will receive an iftar box containing dates, juice, and a mini pizza. This initiative aims to enhance the match-day experience for those observing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Alongside the free iftar, various food and beverage items will be available for purchase at the stadium’s food stalls.

The semi-final will kick off at 2:00 PM, with iftar scheduled for 6:05 PM. The PCB’s gesture highlights its dedication to accommodating fans and fostering an inclusive, enjoyable atmosphere.

South Africa will resume their pursuit of a long-awaited ICC title when they face New Zealand in the semi-final. The Proteas have not secured an ICC trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 1998.

The two teams have only met twice in the 50-over format since 2019, with their latest clash in Lahore during a Tri-Series on February 10. South Africa posted 304 for six batting first, but New Zealand chased the target with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

This time, South Africa will field a stronger bowling attack, including pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, along with experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Despite reaching the semi-finals or finals of ICC tournaments 13 times across both limited-overs formats, South Africa’s only title remains the 1998 Champions Trophy. They lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup semi-final and fell short against India in the T20 World Cup final last year.

They are also set to play Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

New Zealand’s record echoes South Africa’s heartbreak. Their only ICC limited-overs title came in the 2000 Champions Trophy, with several near-misses over the years.

