Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency saw slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 5, 2025, in the open market.

On Wednesday, 1 USD is 279.9 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.95.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 279.9 for buying and 281.6 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.