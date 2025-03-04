Australia bat first against India in Champions Trophy Semi-Final

DUBAI – Australian skipper won toss and decided to bat first in the highly anticipated semi-final of the Champions Trophy against India, being held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The game garnered significant interest as both teams look to secure their place in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Rohit Sharma led India will be looking to take advantage of the experienced pitch conditions, which are expected to provide a fair contest for both teams. Despite heated discussions around India’s prolonged stay in Dubai, experts have pointed out that both teams will now face a level playing field, with the pitch offering a more neutral surface for today’s clash.

The semi-final is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both India and Australia coming into the match with strong performances throughout the tournament. The outcome of the toss could prove crucial, as batting first on a fresh track could offer the team a good opportunity to set a challenging target.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a high-stakes, action-packed encounter between two of the best teams in world cricket.

Squads

Australia: Travis Head, Cooper Connolly (In for Matt Short), Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha (In for Spencer Johnson), Adam Zampa. 14:06 (IST) Mar 04

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.