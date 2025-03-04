Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Snowfall in Murree – Traffic police issue advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI – The Murree traffic police have issued an advisory for tourists as the popular tourist destination continues to receive heavy snowfall.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said they are fully prepared to provide all possible assistance to tourists.

He said people who are visiting the hill station are advised to avoid traveling at night under any circumstances during snowfall. The travelers have been asked to use only proper fit and four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The police also advised tourists to ensure that their vehicle’s fuel tank is full before traveling in snowy conditions.

The spokesperson said people should leave the windows of their vehicles slightly open while using the heater.

Using the heater during snowfall and the exhaust pipe (silencer) being blocked by snow can lead to the accumulation of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle, which is harmful to health.

Citizens are urged not to spend the night in the vehicle if it gets stuck due to slippery conditions.

The traffic police spokesperson emphasized that vehicles should never be parked on the roads during snowfall, adding that tourists should also follow the instructions of traffic wardens stationed at various points.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

