Probe into murder at Mian Aslam Iqbal’s outhouse takes surprise turn

LAHORE – An investigation into the murder of a man at the outhouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal has taken a new turn after the prime suspect made startling revelations.

The suspect, who has been identified as police constable Arshad, said he killed Imran after they developed a conflict over homosexuality.

In a statement recorded to the police, the accused alleged that that the victim, Imran, had been forcing him into a sexual relationship, and he had to kill him due to putting pressure on him.

The Lahore police stated that Arshad and Imran were drug addicts, adding that the former had divorced his wife six years ago.

They revealed that the victim had been dismissed from the Faisalabad police.

The police said that evidence regarding their drug addiction was found at the crime scene, but nothing supporting the suspect’s claim of homosexuality was discovered at the location.

SSP Investigation said that efforts are being made to prevent incidents of sexual misconduct among police officers, and steps are also being taken to keep officers away from drugs.

A week ago, the Lahore police arrested the suspect in the Mianwali district after the body was found in the servant quarters of an outhouse belonging to Mian Aslam Iqbal.