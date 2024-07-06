Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig hospitalized due to altitude sickness

SKARDU - Samina Baig, renowned Pakistani mountaineer, was urgently admitted to Skardu Hospital after her health deteriorated in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar district.

Doctors explained that Samina Baig's condition worsened due to fluid accumulation in her lungs, necessitating immediate medical intervention in Skardu.

Sources revealed that due to unavailability of a helicopter, Samina Baig was transported by horse from her base camp, where she had been preparing for an expedition in Tokkii Meadows.

An international doctor advised her transfer to Skardu for specialized treatment, and she is expected to arrive there tonight.