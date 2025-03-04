Gold prices in Pakistan hit record highs – Rates on March 4

Gold prices in Pakistan have surged once again, making it even more difficult for the public to afford the precious metal. On March 4, 2025, both international and local bullion markets recorded sharp increases in gold rates.

According to reports, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market rose by $47, reaching $2,916. This upward trend has directly impacted local gold rates in Pakistan.

Today’s Gold Prices in Pakistan (March 4, 2025)

Due to the increase in global gold prices, local sarafa (jewelry) markets across Pakistan have witnessed a significant price hike:

24K Gold per Tola: Rs306,300 (↑ Rs4,800)

Rs306,300 (↑ Rs4,800) 24K Gold per 10 Grams: Rs262,602 (↑ Rs4,115)

Rs262,602 (↑ Rs4,115) Silver per Tola: Rs3,315 (↑ Rs48)

Rs3,315 (↑ Rs48) Silver per 10 Grams: Rs2,842 (↑ Rs39)

Factors Behind the Gold Price Surge

The gold price increase in Pakistan is influenced by several factors:

Global Gold Market Trends: Rising international demand and economic uncertainties. Pakistani Rupee Depreciation: Fluctuations in USD to PKR exchange rates impact gold imports. Inflation & Investment Demand: Many investors turn to gold as a safe asset during uncertain economic times.

With gold prices at an all-time high, citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to buy jewelry, particularly ahead of the wedding season. Traders and jewelers expect further price hikes in the coming days if global trends continue.

Gold remains a crucial investment option, but with prices soaring, many buyers are forced to reconsider their purchases. Stay updated with daily gold price updates to make informed decisions.