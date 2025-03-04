8070 Ramadan Relief Program 2025: Check your eligibility and apply now

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the 8070 Ramadan Relief Package 2025, a Rs20 billion initiative designed to provide financial aid and subsidized food items to low-income families across Pakistan. The program aims to support 4 million eligible families with Rs10,000 cash assistance and essential commodities at reduced prices, ensuring affordability during the holy month of Ramadan.

Key Features of the 8070 Ramadan Relief Package

The relief initiative comprises two main components:

Cash Assistance: Each eligible family will receive Rs10,000 in direct financial support.

Each eligible family will receive Rs10,000 in direct financial support. Ration Subsidy: Discounts will be provided on flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, and rice through a structured distribution system.

To eliminate long queues at Utility Stores, the government has introduced a streamlined digital process for fund disbursement and subsidy distribution.

Who is Eligible for the 8070 Ramadan Relief Package?

To qualify for the relief package, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or the Ehsaas Programme

Should not be receiving assistance from any other government relief initiative

Must possess a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

How to Apply for the 8070 Ramadan Relief Package?

Eligible individuals can apply using two methods:

1. Online Registration

Visit the official PSER portal

Enter your CNIC and mobile phone number

Complete and submit the registration form

2. SMS Registration

Send your CNIC number to 8070

Receive a confirmation message with eligibility details

Funds Disbursement and Collection Process

To ensure efficient and transparent distribution, the government has set up multiple disbursement channels:

Bank Transfers: Funds will be directly deposited into HBL, UBL, and Bank Alfalah accounts

Funds will be directly deposited into HBL, UBL, and Bank Alfalah accounts Mobile Wallets: Beneficiaries can access funds through Easypaisa and JazzCash

Beneficiaries can access funds through Easypaisa and JazzCash Ehsaas Program Centers: Individuals without bank accounts can collect aid from designated Ehsaas Centers

Individuals without bank accounts can collect aid from designated Ehsaas Centers Union Council Offices: Local offices will verify and distribute funds

The government urges eligible families to register early to avoid any delays in receiving financial assistance.

For further details and real-time updates, visit the official 8070 web portal or send your CNIC number to 8070 for immediate eligibility verification.