Mashal Yousafzai sent packing after bombshell TV interview

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s inner turmoil further deepened as Mashal Yousafzai was removed after exposing Bushra Bibi’s Plans during the Islamabad protest.

Yousafzai was sent packing from her role as Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The official notification of her removal was issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, effective shortly after her appearance on a private TV channel.

in her recent interview, Mashal made major revelations about the internal dynamics of PTI’s leadership during the recent protests in Islamabad, disclosing that Bushra Bibi, contrary to the advice of some senior party leaders, chose to proceed to D-Chowk instead of Sangjani.

Delving into details, she explained that Barrister Gohar conveyed Imran Khan’s instructions to Bushra, urging her to stage a sit-in at Sangjani. However, Bushra, expressing a lack of trust in the party leadership, decided to go to D-Chowk instead, a move that raised concerns within the party.

The controversy surrounding Yousafzai’s interview and the subsequent dismissal highlights ongoing tensions within PTI as the party grapples with internal disputes and leadership decisions.