PTI KP leaders mull another march to Islamabad after failed protest

PESHAWAR — The parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced plans to return to Islamabad with full preparations, days after party witnessed major blow in capital.

Reports in local media said a meeting of PTI parliamentary members, held at the Chief Minister’s House, and was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the meeting, PTI leadership expressed confidence in Chief Minister and discussed the recent violence against party workers in Islamabad, as well as the ongoing political situation. The members also shared their suggestions regarding the Islamabad incident with the committee, highlighting their concerns and proposed course of action.

PTI member also suggest CM to return to Islamabad to address the current political challenges and responding to the situation with renewed force.

In the aftermath of PTI’s failed protest, key figures within the party stepped down; PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja submitted his resignation, which is pending approval from Imran Khan. Sahibzada Hamid Raza, leader of PTI’s ally Sunni Ittehad Council, also resigned from party committees but pledged to continue supporting PTI and Khan.

The resignations followed intense discussions within the party’s political committees, where Raja was criticized for failing to mobilize support and organize a successful rally. Internal conflicts, particularly Bushra Bibi’s alleged influence over party decisions, were cited as major factors behind the protest’s failure. The leadership’s inability to adapt to the rapidly changing situation and manage the protest effectively also contributed to the setback.

Leaders from Punjab blamed Bibi’s strict orders for the lack of mobilization and the imposition of Section 144, which blocked their efforts to reach Islamabad. Despite efforts to regroup, the central leadership failed to guide the party through the crisis, leading to further internal frustration.