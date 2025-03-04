Saboor Ali rings in her 30th Birthday with heartwarming surprise from Yashma Gill

Lollywood star Saboor Ali marked her 30th birthday in truly memorable way, thanks to heartwarming surprise from her close friend and fellow actress, Yashma Gill.

The Sar-e-Rah star celebrates her big day with family and friends but the day was made more special by planning an birthday surprise by Yashma Gill. The celebrations were shared online, where Yashma and Saboor spotted having fun.

In the clip, Saboor and Yashma can be seen exchanging warm hugs, with Yashma holding a flower to welcome the birthday girl. Their playful interactions and light-hearted moments filled the video, showing strong bond between two showbiz girls.

Yashma referred to Gill as a “partner in crime”, praising her for always being there for her, from impromptu visits to answering SOS calls in the early hours. “I love you so much, and this bond will never change. Happy birthday, my queen!” she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.

Saboor Ali made her name in showbiz industry as she appeared in some of the most projects like Jannat Se Aage, and Actor in Law. She tied the knot with Ali Ansari and the duo are now eagerly awaiting arrival of their first child.