Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill break the dance floor with killer moves at wedding

Hania Aamir Yashma Gill Break The Dance Floor With Killer Moves At Wedding

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill set the stage on fire with their killer moves they showed at a wedding event of the latter’s sister.

The video, which has gone vial on social media, shows Hania wearing a silver dress with green duppatta while Gill donned golden outfit for the event.

The video is from the “dholki” ceremony of Yashma Gil’s sister, Aroob Gil, where Hania showed the performance, which has won the hearts.

Social media users are praising Hania Aamir’s unique style and her spectacular dance on stage.

Hania Aamir has become one of Pakistan’s top actresses, gaining immense popularity in a very short period of time. She is not only highly admired in Pakistan but also internationally. On social media, Hania Aamir is the most followed Pakistani actress.

Earlier, Arooba Gill got Nikkahfied during a simple ceremony held in a mosque.

An emotional video emerged on social media in which Yashma Gill, her sister and mother can be shedding tears as they are filled with emotions on the event.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

