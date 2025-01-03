South Africa opts to bat first against Pakistan in second Test

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the series against Pakistan. The match is being held in Cape Town, where the Proteas will look to extend their advantage following their victory in the first Test of the series.

In a notable change to the playing XI, Pakistan has made a single alteration to their squad, with fast bowler Naseem Shah being replaced by Mir Hamza for this Test.

The Pakistani team for the match includes Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Abbas.

This second Test follows South Africa’s 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It is also important to note that prior to the Test series, South Africa had won the three-match T20 series 2-0, with one match being washed out. However, Pakistan bounced back strongly in the three-match ODI series, clinching a clean sweep to claim a 3-0 victory.

The outcome of this Test could play a crucial role in determining the final standings of the series, and both teams are expected to bring their best to the pitch.