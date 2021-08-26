India slump to third lowest in Test against England as Men in Blue all out for 78

HEADINGLEY – Virat Kohli-led India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against the English cricket team on Wednesday.

The opening day of the third Test proved to be a disaster for the team India after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Headingley, Leeds. It was their lowest total in Test format against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974. India's 78 was their third-lowest total against England in Test cricket. It was also their 9th lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

English pacer Anderson jolted visitors early by picking up three wickets, including Captain Virat Kohli (7), in the first hour and the team failed to recover from that setback.

The visiting team lost their last six wickets for just 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia.

Rohit Sharma remains the top scorer with 19 but none of the other Indian hitters strike at Headingley. Pant's continued with Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who scored 18 and Men in Blue lost their last 5 wickets for just 11 runs.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson