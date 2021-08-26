FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan to discuss Afghanistan crisis

ASHGABAT – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday arrived in the Turkmenistan capital to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, who is on a multi-nation tour to share Islamabad’s perspective on the recent developments in the war-torn neighboring country, was welcomed by the Pakistani envoy to Turkmenistan Irfan Ahmed and officials of the foreign ministry.

During his brief stay in Central Asian country, he will meet with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Vice President Rashid Meredov. The meetings will focus current prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters related to bilateral interests.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister had met his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe. Both the foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.

In the bilateral context, the FM's visit to the Central Asian countries would build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with neighboring countries.