FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan to discuss Afghanistan crisis
Web Desk
11:25 AM | 26 Aug, 2021
Share

ASHGABAT – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday arrived in the Turkmenistan capital to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, who is on a multi-nation tour to share Islamabad’s perspective on the recent developments in the war-torn neighboring country, was welcomed by the Pakistani envoy to Turkmenistan Irfan Ahmed and officials of the foreign ministry.

During his brief stay in Central Asian country, he will meet with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Vice President Rashid Meredov. The meetings will focus current prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters related to bilateral interests.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister had met his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe. Both the foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.

In the bilateral context, the FM's visit to the Central Asian countries would build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with neighboring countries.

FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan on first leg of ... 12:07 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached Dushanbe to discuss the unfolding situation in ...

More From This Category
Viral video shows Maulana Tariq Jamil meeting his ...
02:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Another 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine reach ...
01:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Taliban detain Pakistani journalist in Kandahar
12:58 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
PM Imran to share govt's three-year performance ...
12:27 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
‘Pakistan wants to be treated like an ally, not ...
10:27 AM | 26 Aug, 2021
CTD guns down seven BLF militants in Balochistan
09:51 AM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PTV to produce series on Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur
03:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr