4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Balochistan, including areas near Sibi, on Friday, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of their homes reciting prayers.

According to the Seismological Center, the tremors originated 22 kilometers southeast of Sibi at a depth of 18 kilometers. The sudden earthquake caused fear and anxiety among the local population, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precautionary measure.

Despite the intensity of the tremors, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Emergency services remain on high alert, and authorities have urged residents to stay calm and vigilant, advising them to follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.