Kinza Hashmi announces new business venture

The 25-year-old actor looks glam in promo video

12:16 AM | 23 Dec, 2022
Source: kinzahashmi/Instagram

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

With successful dramas like Ishq Tamasha and Gul-o-Gulzar under her belt, Kinza has won appreciation over the years. Lately, Kinza launched her apparel brand D’code by Kinza Hashmi.

The excited actor shared her new venture in a social media post. Kinza said she decided to enter the clothing industry after a lot of brain storming while crediting the person, who the actor said is very close to her heart.

The Faraib star also shared a clip for the promotion of her maiden business venture, and fans are stunned by her style as she flaunted her glam avatar in the cinematic sequence.

She further mentioned sharing her dream with fans, and looking for support to make it a success.

Revealing her thought behind the new venture, the actor said she has always been a believer that personal style is bigger than trending fashion, and put her heart and soul to create a brand that offers timeless clothing for women of every size, shape and colour with an abundance of elegance, a hint of glamour and a splash of vibrance, something that will always be in style.

Ms Hashmi has fans hooked with the promo of her clothing brand as some of her co-workers and social media users showered love in the comment section.

Kinza entered showbiz in 2014 with Adhura Milan and later on appeared in 29 serials. She is best known for her role in Ishq Tamasha.

