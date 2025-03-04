Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTA confirms talks with Starlink for satellite internet registration in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major Gen (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, confirmed on Tuesday that discussions are ongoing for the registration of satellite-based internet provider Starlink in Pakistan.

According to a PTA spokesperson, the Starlink team, owned by Elon Musk, met with Rehman during the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. The meeting focused on promoting digital connectivity in Pakistan, discussing regulatory frameworks, and improving broadband access in remote areas.

Rehman emphasized the importance of using modern technology to enhance national connectivity. “Registration with the satellite regulatory body is a prerequisite for obtaining a license,” the PTA chairman stated.

In January, reports revealed that the federal government plans to hire a consultant to finalize regulations for Starlink’s satellite-based internet services in Pakistan. This was discussed in a meeting led by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, aimed at advancing satellite connectivity and technology.

The session included representatives from SUPARCO, PTA, and the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. Discussions revolved around Starlink’s licensing, regulatory progress, and the development of a framework for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

It was decided that a consultant would be engaged to support the licensing process for Starlink and LEO satellites, aligning Pakistan’s satellite policies with international standards. The meeting also highlighted how LEO satellites could boost connectivity and aid technological progress.

The IT Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a regulatory framework for satellite technology that meets global benchmarks.

The meeting followed the state minister’s confirmation that Starlink is registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). “The space board authority is examining various technical aspects, and we have communicated this to Starlink,” Shaza Fatima Khawaja told Geo.tv.

