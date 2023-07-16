Search

Technology

Ride-hailing service Yango launched in Pakistan

Web Desk 12:10 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Ride-hailing service Yango launched in Pakistan

LAHORE - The international ride-hailing service, Yango, has made its way to Pakistan after successfully launching in Lahore, Rawalpindi & Islamabad. 

The exclusive launch event held on Saturday declared the arrival of the renowned ride-hailing service and brought-together industry professionals, influencers, stakeholders, and potential customers. 

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, was the chief guest at the event. She thanks Yango for starting their operation in Pakistan. “Yango maintains its dedication to providing secure and cost-effective journeys for passengers and reliable and steady earnings for drivers, " Shaza expressed. 

Faisal Iftekhar, Country Manager, Yango Pakistan, said our goal is to benefit partners, drivers, users, and society by introducing newer vehicles for improved partner earnings, employing smart technology for efficient dispatching and optimised routes, and encouraging sustainable business practices.

 “We have successfully tested our service in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, and in less than two months of our presence in the country, we already have partnered with more than 50 local transportation providers and seen substantial growth in demand that exceeded our expectations. We aim to go beyond that, offering the people of Pakistan a convenient public transportation option that is hassle-free and dependable,” he added.

Yango has already established itself as a prominent entity in the mobility sector across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, encompassing countries such as UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, and Algeria, including a strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Next, Yango has set its sight on the South Asian demographic as it aims to expand in the region, starting with Pakistan. The service is operational in more than twenty countries globally, bringing this contemporary, secure, and cost-effective application to the Pakistani economy. What Yango does is that they work with partners who have multiple drivers local to the market operating. This leads to a boost of economic opportunities in the country by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. 

The Yango app can be downloaded in various languages, including English and Urdu. It allows users to conveniently book rides to their preferred destinations using both cars and motorbikes. The service differentiates itself by offering users the convenience of making multiple stops during a ride and making more than one booking from the same cellular device.

By leveraging geolocation technology, the app precisely detects the user's location and promptly links them with the nearest driver, minimising waiting time. The app currently operates on a cash-only system and automatically estimates the fare for each trip based on the user's provided destination address.

The event was hosted by Sidra Iqbal and concluded with an exceptional performance by talented singer Natasha Baig, who enthralled the attendees with her powerful. Mr Arzish Azam, CEO, of Ejad Labs, also attended the launch programme. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

vivo Y36 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

05:14 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Meta apps including newly launched ‘Threads’ restored after brief outage

10:11 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

vivo’s 6th anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trailblazing Innovations

09:20 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Jazz launches Pakistan's first WiFi calling service 'JazzFi'

06:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

KP police rolls out Pakistan’s first AI security control system

02:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

BDigital wins five awards at PDA - Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

06:54 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tourist bus falls into ravine in GB’s Diamer, leaving five dead, ...

03:16 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

08:54 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Karachi PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Islamabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Peshawar PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Quetta PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sialkot PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Attock PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujranwala PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Jehlum PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Multan PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Bahawalpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujrat PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nawabshah PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Chakwal PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Hyderabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nowshehra PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sargodha PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Faisalabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Mirpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: