Today Gold Price – 5 March 2025 – Gold Rate Per Tola in Pakistan

Gold rates saw correction amid massive fluctuations in local and global prices, with per tola price hovering at Rs306,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is Rs262,602 on March 5, 2025 Wednesday.

With the surge of nearly Rs5000, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,433 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,550, and 18 Karat at 231,900.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs306,300 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs262,602

Gold Price in Pakistan