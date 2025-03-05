Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Price – 5 March 2025 – Gold Rate Per Tola in Pakistan

Gold rates saw correction amid massive fluctuations in local and global prices, with per tola price hovering at Rs306,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is Rs262,602 on March 5, 2025 Wednesday.

With the surge of nearly Rs5000, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,433 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,550, and 18 Karat at 231,900.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs306,300
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs262,602

Gold Price in Pakistan

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs306,300 Rs262,602
Islamabad Rs306,300 Rs262,602
Lahore Rs306,300 Rs262,602
Multan Rs306,300 Rs262,602
Peshawar Rs306,300 Rs262,602

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

