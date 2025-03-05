South Africa, New Zealand eye final spot in Champions Trophy Semi-Final clash today

LAHORE – South Africa, and New Zealand are locking horns today in the second semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Wednesday, with final spot at stake. With both teams in excellent form, the semi-final promises to be a highly anticipated encounter.

Proteas are all set to give thought time to Kiwis as two sides are pushing hard to clinch place in the final, aiming to end their Champions Trophy title droughts.

Today’s game is another episode of same encounter that held last month in Tr-Series when New Zealand defeated South Africa, but this stakes are high, and with full-strength teams, the semi-final promises to be fierce battle.

Bavuma led Africans started CT25 campaign on strong note with dominant 107-run win over Afghanistan and followed it up with 7-wicket victory against England but the later game against Aussies was washed out. Klaasen and other players are in top form in the ICC flagship event.

Head to Head

Category Details Total ODIs 73 South Africa Wins 42 New Zealand Wins 26 No Result 5

New Zealand, on the other hand, won five back to back ODIs before suffering narrow defeat to India in the Group A decider. With solid performances across batting, bowling, and fielding, New Zealand will be looking to bounce back and continue their pursuit of the final.

Santner led New Zealand are also making waves with former captain, Kane Williamson, has been vital for his team throughout the tournament, particularly in their match against India, where he scored an invaluable 81.

South Africa vs New Zealand Squads