Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan take on New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Pakistan Take On New Zealand In Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

KARACHI – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin tomorrow (Wednesday) with the opening match between host Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The match will start at 2:00 pm.

Pakistan is all set to host its first major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, the Champions Trophy, since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India.

An eight-nation limited-overs tournament will be contested from February 19 to March 9 and cricket fever is sweeping the nation.

The Champions Trophy, launched in 1998, has been held every four years between the World Cups. This year, the tournament comprises 15 games over 19 days, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, and England, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan in Group B.

In preparation for the tournament, Pakistan has invested millions of dollars to upgrade stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Described as “miracle” by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has gone through a massive overhaul with all the stands being reconstructed in 117 days. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have also seen significant improvements.

The tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday in Karachi, with Pakistan eagerly awaiting this grand return of international cricket to its home soil.

Commentary panel announced for Champions Trophy 2025

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 18 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search