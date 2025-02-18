Pakistan take on New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

KARACHI – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin tomorrow (Wednesday) with the opening match between host Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The match will start at 2:00 pm.

Pakistan is all set to host its first major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, the Champions Trophy, since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India.

An eight-nation limited-overs tournament will be contested from February 19 to March 9 and cricket fever is sweeping the nation.

The Champions Trophy, launched in 1998, has been held every four years between the World Cups. This year, the tournament comprises 15 games over 19 days, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, and England, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan in Group B.

In preparation for the tournament, Pakistan has invested millions of dollars to upgrade stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Described as “miracle” by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has gone through a massive overhaul with all the stands being reconstructed in 117 days. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have also seen significant improvements.

The tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday in Karachi, with Pakistan eagerly awaiting this grand return of international cricket to its home soil.