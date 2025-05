PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to field first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Karachi Kings elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Islamabad United in the final league match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Today’s PSL match has been dedicated to breast cancer awareness, and Islamabad United wear pink kits to mark the occasion.

Karachi Kings captain David Warner said they will try to win today’s match, while Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan commented that they would have also opted to field first if they had won the toss.

Karachi Kings Squad:

Captain David Warner, Tim Seifert, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United Squad:

Captain Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad, Tymal Mills.