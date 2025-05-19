Sindh govt announces public holiday on May 28

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, May 28, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

All provincial government offices, including local councils and municipal bodies, will remain closed on the day.

The Sindh government issued a notification in this regard.

Youm-e-Takbeer is observed annually on May 28 in Pakistan to commemorate the country’s successful nuclear tests conducted in 1998.

Special events, speeches, and ceremonies will be held to honour the scientists, military, and leaders involved in the nuclear programme.

TV channels air documentaries, special programmes, and talk shows highlighting the significance of the day.