Full house for fans as PSL7 rolls into action in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE – The action-packed tournament of Pakistan Super League 7 is set to resume in the country’s cultural capital from tomorrow as the first leg has concluded in Karachi.

PSL teams including Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Peshawar have landed in Lahore from Karachi through special flights while all the teams taken to the specially booked accommodation facilities.

A total of 19 games will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while fans are eagerly waiting for the fixtures. The teams will make their way to Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground (LCCA) for the practice session today.

All franchises have now played five games each, and Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Gladiators, Zalmi, and Karachi Kings with zero points.

Zalmi and Sarfraz-led unit has lost three fixtures so far. With a better run rate, Zalmi is fourth on the points table followed by Gladiators.

Former champions Karachi Kings have failed to get a victory in the seventh edition of PSL as they lost all five matches in a row, and are at the bottom of the points table.

Full house for Lahore fans from Feb 16

Following the slight drop in new Covid infections, the NCOC allowed fifty percent spectators in first few matches of the second leg. The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 07:30 pm on Thursday.

Lahore stadium will return to full capacity from Feb 16 as the top monitoring body on novel Covid-19 has decided to ease restrictions amid the lowering trend of a novel virus.

According to the top coronavirus monitoring body, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) got the approval to allow 50 percent spectators of the stadium’s capacity in matches till February 15 while full crowd occupancy has been allowed for the remainder of the flagship cricket league.

Earlier, officials allowed only 25 percent occupancy during the first leg of the tournament in Karachi.

Military deployment for PSL second leg

On Monday, the Punjab cabinet has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and paramilitary forces during the second leg of the cricket league. The deployment has been approved to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident amid the games.

City traffic police have also issued a traffic advisory plan for the second phase of the T20 tournament. The second half will begin on February 10 and 19 games will be played in the provincial capital of the most populous region.

At least 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors will perform their duties while more than 700 wardens will be deployed on routes. 20 fork-lifters and five breakdowns will be deployed to remove wrongly-parked vehicles. Lahore traffic police also conducted a drill for the security of the matches.

Officials also formed five parking stands for easy access of fans to the stadium. Meanwhile, shuttle service will commute fans to Gaddafi Stadium. On Sunday, traffic officials also conducted a rehearsal for the security of the PSL matches.