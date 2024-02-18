Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

As the cricket fever has gripped the country once again with the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, new records are being made and new talent is making it presence felt.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam made a new record during the second match of the ninth season of the PSL between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The right-hand batter achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in the PSL. His competitors have yet to reach even the 2500-run mark.

Chasing a challenging target of 207 runs, Babar showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a 29-ball 50. Despite his impressive performance with 68 runs, Zalmi fell short in their pursuit of the 207-run target set by Gladiators, rendering Babar Azam's brilliant knock in vain.

Babar's remarkable feat unfolded over 80 innings, where he accumulated a total of 3,004 runs at an impressive average of 44.83. His batting prowess is evident in his record, which includes 29 half-centuries and a century.

Most runs in PSL: