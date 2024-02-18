Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024Sports

Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2024
Babar Azam makes history in PSL
Source: File photo

As the cricket fever has gripped the country once again with the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, new records are being made and new talent is making it presence felt.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam made a new record during the second match of the ninth season of the PSL between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The right-hand batter achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in the PSL. His competitors have yet to reach even the 2500-run mark.

Chasing a challenging target of 207 runs, Babar showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a 29-ball 50. Despite his impressive performance with 68 runs, Zalmi fell short in their pursuit of the 207-run target set by Gladiators, rendering Babar Azam's brilliant knock in vain.

Babar's remarkable feat unfolded over 80 innings, where he accumulated a total of 3,004 runs at an impressive average of 44.83. His batting prowess is evident in his record, which includes 29 half-centuries and a century.

Most runs in PSL:

  • Babar Azam: 3004
  • Fakhar Zaman: 2381
  • Shoaib Malik: 2082

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

07:24 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans set 186-run target for Karachi Kings

06:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators win against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

09:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shahid Afridi urges decision makers to pull Pakistan out of chaos

06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Liveblog: PSL 9 begins with a bang!

02:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024: What are Pakistan Super League match timings during Ramadan

Most viewed

06:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 live streaming, broadcast details: Where to watch matches in ...

09:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 1: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars

11:01 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars- Live Streaming

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

06:07 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

07:14 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Naseem Shah goes viral for hilarious singing video

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 18 Feb 2024

The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 18, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: