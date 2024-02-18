Babar Azam makes new record in PSL

As the cricket fever has gripped the country once again with the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, new records are being made and new talent is making it presence felt.
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam made a new record during the second match of the ninth season of the PSL between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
The right-hand batter achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in the PSL. His competitors have yet to reach even the 2500-run mark.
Chasing a challenging target of 207 runs, Babar showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a 29-ball 50. Despite his impressive performance with 68 runs, Zalmi fell short in their pursuit of the 207-run target set by Gladiators, rendering Babar Azam's brilliant knock in vain.
Babar's remarkable feat unfolded over 80 innings, where he accumulated a total of 3,004 runs at an impressive average of 44.83. His batting prowess is evident in his record, which includes 29 half-centuries and a century.
Most runs in PSL:
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
