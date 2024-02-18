Search

ad
PakistanTop News

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Source: PPP (X)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced on Sunday that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would be the party's nominee for the president's office. 

Addressing a rally in Thatta as part of the celebrations to mark his party's victory in the February 8 general elections in Sindh, Bilawal said that his father, Asif Ali Zardari, would save the federation and defuse the political tension in the country after assuming the charge.

Urging all political parties to give preference to people’s interests over their personal interests, the PPP leader said no power could harm democracy and the federation if they work jointly. 

Bilawal said "it is the time to save the country". The political parties should lodge their complaints about rigging with the relevant forum, he added.

Talking about the numbers, the PPP chairman said it was not his right to present himself as a candidate for the prime minister's office. “We neither want the prime minister’s chair [slot] nor any ministry. We just want people’s problems to be solved.”

He said he would give a call for a protest if democracy or federation is in danger. He asked his party supporters to take to the streets on his call, in the same way they came out during the era of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his assassinated mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman said they would lodge their complaints about vote rigging in the February 8 elections with the appropriate legal forum. If the relevant forum fails to provide them justice then they would stage protests along with the masses, he warned. The former foreign minister, however, clarified that he is not in favour of protest as if he too starts street protests it will harm the country and the federation.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provisional results (Form 47), the PPP secured 54 National Assembly (NA) seats and bagged 84 seats in Sindh, 11 in Balochistan, 10 in Punjab and four in Khybar Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In return for votes for the prime minister’s slot, the PPP would seek rights for the flood affected people of Sindh and Balochistan, Bilawal said.

Sharing details of negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding formation of the new government, the PPP chief said the PML-N wanted first three years for its prime ministerial candidate and offered him last two years of the five-year term, but he rejected the offer.

“I rejected [offer] and said that the people of Pakistan will make me the prime minister.” The PPP leader said that he would become people’s voice in the National Assembly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

08:15 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Who will get ministries in new KP cabinet?

07:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan 2024

04:55 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PPP to field Sarfraz Bugti for Balochistan Chief Minister slot

05:22 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PTI calls for judicial commission to probe polls rigging allegations

02:44 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Committee formed to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging ...

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

10:29 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

PTI delegation arrives at Fazlur Rehman's residence

12:07 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased once again

08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 18 Feb 2024

The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 18, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: