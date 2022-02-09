Kyrgyz air force commander calls on Pakistan air chief (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Commander Kyrgyz Air Force Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev called on Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in the federal capital yesterday.

They discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, the media wing of PAF said in a statement.

The Kyrgyz guest commended the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

He reiterated the resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.