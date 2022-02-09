PM Imran launches Sehat Card in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Faisalabad which will provide health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million a year to each family.

The premier arrived in Punjab city on a day-long visit to launch the flagship program for residents of the Faisalabad division.

Khan was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and federal cabinet members. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said today was a day of great happiness for the people of the Faisalabad division.

فیصل آباد ڈویژن کی عوام کے لئے آج بہت بڑی خوشی کا دن ہے اور وزیراعظم عمران خان کا شکریہ جو آج فیصل آباد، ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ، جھنگ، چنیوٹ کے 32لاکھ خاندانوں پر مشتمل مکمل آبادی کو 10لاکھ روپے تک سالانہ منتخب شدہ پرائیویٹ اور سرکاری ہسپتالوں سے مفت علاج کے لئے صحت کارڈ کا اجرا کر رہے ہے pic.twitter.com/QR0eipwLdE — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 9, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister aide on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is set to launch its flagship program of universal health cards scheme in the third-most-populous city.

A rally was also organized earlier on Tuesday to inform about the benefits of this scheme in the northeast Punjab region. Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and other PTI leaders led the rally which started from Iqbal Stadium and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower.

The facility of free medical treatment through the Sehat Card will be available across the province by March this year.

Qaumi Sehat Card is an initiative by the incumbent government that will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.

Every day thousands of patients are benefiting from the health card facility, and are extremely satisfied and grateful. The beneficiaries state that before provision of Sehat Card, they had to either take a loan or sell some asset to access better healthcare. But with the provision of Universal Health Coverage, they can now avail free treatment even in the best private hospitals.