Babar Azam drops in latest ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the updated T20 player rankings.

Australia’s Travis Head retains the top spot in the T20 batting rankings. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has dropped one position to 8th place, while Mohammad Rizwan remains at 9th.

According to the rankings, New Zealand’s Tim Seifert has climbed 20 places to secure the 13th spot, while Finn Allen has moved up 8 places to 18th.

In the T20 bowling rankings, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein holds the No. 1 position, with no Pakistani bowler making it to the top 20. Haris Rauf has improved by four spots to rank 26th, whereas Shaheen Afridi has dropped six places to 30th.

Among T20 all-rounders, India’s Hardik Pandya continues to lead the rankings.