Get married by September or face termination, Chinese firm warns staff

A company in China has come under scrutiny after issuing an unusual ultimatum to its employees—get married by September or face termination.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the company, based in Shandong province, attracted the attention of authorities after it warned unmarried and divorced employees that they would be dismissed if they remained single beyond the deadline.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Shandong Chemical Group Company Limited issued a notice to its 1,200 employees, emphasizing the importance of hard work and family-building. The notice specifically targeted employees between the ages of 28 and 58, instructing them to marry by the end of September. Employees who failed to do so by June would be reviewed, and those still single by the final deadline risked losing their jobs.

The policy sparked widespread outrage on Chinese social media, with users criticizing the company for overstepping personal boundaries. Some pointed out that corporate policies should not override legal or ethical norms, while others highlighted that Chinese marriage laws guarantee the right to choose whether or not to marry.

One user commented, “Companies should stay out of employees’ personal lives,” while another remarked, “This violates multiple labor laws and ethical standards.”

The controversy has fueled a broader discussion on workplace rights and the extent to which employers can dictate employees’ personal choices.