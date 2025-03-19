Chicken meat prices in Lahore: Check latest rates issues by govt

The Lahore District Government has released the latest official price list for chicken and eggs, ensuring transparency in the market for consumers.

According to the notification, the retail price of chicken meat has been set at Rs 595 per kilogram for March 19, while a dozen eggs are now available at Rs 260. Additionally, the price of live chicken has been fixed at Rs 411 per kilogram.

Chicken meat remains a vital protein source for many households in Pakistan, with per capita consumption exceeding seven kilograms. The demand for poultry products, particularly in Lahore, sees a noticeable surge during the holy month of Ramadan, often leading to price fluctuations driven by supply and seasonal variations.

To regulate these changes and prevent unjustified price hikes, the district administration issues a daily rate list, which shopkeepers are required to display prominently. This initiative aims to maintain uniformity and protect consumers from market exploitation.