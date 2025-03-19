Jemima Goldsmith stands with Gaza, condemns Israeli bombings

Imran Khan’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, has expressed solidarity with Palestinians suffering from Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

She shared a UNICEF post on her Instagram account, which described the destruction caused by Israel’s brutal airstrikes as horrifying.

The post, originally shared by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, highlighted that recent attacks in Gaza have claimed hundreds of lives, including 130 children.

Previously, Jemima had also criticized her brothers, Zac and Ben Goldsmith, on social media for supporting Israel and opposing Palestinians.

Jemima Goldsmith has consistently condemned Israel’s relentless bombings on Gaza since October 2023.

Notably, over 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in recent Israeli attacks following the ceasefire.