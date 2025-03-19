Pm Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Saudi Arabia For High Level Talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, boosting economic cooperation, and attracting investment.

Upon his arrival in Jeddah, he was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq. Accompanying him is a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and key federal ministers.

Key Areas of Discussion

During his stay from March 19 to 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold crucial talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Their discussions will focus on:

1. Expanding trade and economic cooperation

2. Increasing investment in key sectors

3. Enhancing strategic partnerships

Focus on Regional and Global Issues

Beyond economic matters, the two leaders will also address pressing international concerns, including:

1. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza

2. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East

3. Issues affecting the Muslim world

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a deep-rooted bond based on mutual respect and strategic cooperation. This visit is expected to further solidify their partnership by fostering closer diplomatic and economic ties.