Who is Faiz Hameed, and why was he sentenced to 14 years?

ISLAMABAD — Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, once considered among the most powerful and controversial figures in the military establishment, has been handed stunning 14-year sentence of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted under the Official Secrets Act and multiple other serious charges.

Hameed joined Pakistan Army via Baloch Regiment and rose swiftly through key intelligence positions. Throughout his military career, he became key figure in counter-intelligence, espionage oversight, and some of the country’s most sensitive security operations.

From heart of ISI to center of controversy, a career that shaped headlines. Faiz Hameed served as Director General of ISI’s Counter-Intelligence Wing, Adjutant General at GHQ, and Chief of Staff of the Rawalpindi-based 10 Corps.

Then came the appointment that transformed his profile into a national and regional talking point. On June 16, 2019, during Imran Khan’s government, Faiz Hameed was appointed Director General of the ISI.

After Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a picture of him sipping tea at Kabul’s Serena Hotel went viral, turning him into an international headline and sparking debates about his influence in regional geopolitics.

Observers also accused him of alleged interference in political and military matters during this period, controversies that followed him long after his ISI tenure.

In October 2021, he was posted as Corps Commander Peshawar, and later as Corps Commander Bahawalpur. Even after retirement, his name continued to circulate in discussions about possible candidates for the powerful office of Chief of Army Staff.

But retirement did not bring calm. Instead, it opened a new chapter of intense legal battles and unprecedented scrutiny. On August 12, 2024, Pakistan Army initiated proceedings against him under the Army Act through a Field General Court Martial, sending shockwaves through the political and military landscape.

He was formally charged with involvement in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act in a manner detrimental to state security, misuse of authority, misuse of government resources, and causing unlawful harm to individuals.

Military’s media wing said the court-martial continued for more than a year, during which all legal protocols were followed. Faiz Hameed was allowed full legal representation with counsel of his choice.

After prolonged hearings and examination of evidence, the court delivered its dramatic verdict. Faiz Hameed has been found guilty on all four charges and sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court stressed that all due legal processes were honored and that the convict retains the right to appeal through relevant legal forums.

It added that other aspects related to his political involvement and alleged efforts to create instability in the country are being processed separately, suggesting that this saga is far from over.