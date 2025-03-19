Aamir Jamal slams Brad Hogg for mocking Mohammad Rizwan’s English

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Aamir Jamal strongly criticised former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for making fun of Mohammad Rizwan’s English.

In a social media post, Aamir Jamal stated that an international cricketer should be ashamed of mocking Rizwan’s English.

He reminded Hogg that English is not Rizwan’s native language.

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has slammed Brad Hogg’s behavior as “shameful,” pointing out that English is Mohammad Rizwan’s third language. Jamal suggested that Hogg’s actions are a desperate attempt to gain attention and followers, advising him to join TikTok.

The video features Hogg interviewing the content creator, who impersonates Rizwan. When asked about Virat Kohli, the impersonator responds with a humorous comparison, highlighting the similarities between the two cricketers.

“What do you think about Virat Kohli,” Brad Hogg asked the creator.

“I and Virat are alike. He drinks water. I drink water. He eats food. I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference,” the content creator replied.

He also referenced Rizwan’s popular phrase, “Ya to win hai ya learn hai,” while discussing Pakistan’s strategy.