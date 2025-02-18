Babar Azam says much has changed since 2017 Champions Trophy

DUBAI – Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam stated that much has changed since the 2017 Champions Trophy.

According to a media release on the ICC website, Babar Azam expressed his excitement about an ICC tournament being held in Pakistan after a long time, saying both players and fans are thrilled.

The batter noted that since the 2017 Champions Trophy, only three or four players from the winning squad remain, while the rest are new. However, the belief, confidence, and performance remain the same.

He added that when given responsibility as a senior player, he takes it positively and always strives to deliver his best in every match.

It is worth mentioning that in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Pakistan, under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, defeated India by 180 runs to claim the title. Babar Azam played a crucial knock, scoring 46 runs off 52 balls in the final.