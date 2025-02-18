Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shaheen Afridi Shares Heartwarming Picture With Son Aliyaar

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a picture with his son.

Shaheen posted a photo on Instagram, holding his son, Aliyaar, and playfully tossing him toward the sky.

Although Aliyaar’s face is not visible in the picture, the father-son bond is evident. Shaheen did not add a caption but expressed his love with a heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning that Shaheen Shah Afridi is married to Shahid Afridi’s daughter, and they were blessed with a baby boy named Aliyaar.

A few days ago, on their second wedding anniversary, Shaheen shared a picture with his wife, thanking her and saying she had given him the wonderful gift of Aliyaar.

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome baby boy; name him Ali Yar

