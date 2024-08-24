Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome baby boy; name him Ali Yar

LAHORE – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wife Ansha as duo welcomed their first child, and named him Ali Yar.

Afridi family shared heartwarming news with fans, and it sparked felicitations from across the globe.

Pakistan cricket great Shahid Khan Afridi now become a grandfather for the first time, with the addition of a newborn.

After being blessed with first child, Afridi, 24, will miss upcoming Test series against, Pakistani coach said. Green Shirts will be without key pacer as they want Shaheen to be with his wife during this precious period.

Afridi and daughter of former captain tied knot in 2021. They had their Nikah in a private ceremony in early 2022 while Rukhsati took place in late 2023.